Thursday, June 9, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Disengaged Anambra PTA Teachers Protest Against Soludo’s Termination Of Their Jobs

Photo credit: Author

Disengaged Anambra PTA Teachers Protest Against Soludo’s Termination Of Their Jobs

Kenechukwu Ofomah

Kenechukwu Ofomah

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

Teachers engaged by the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) who were recently converted to permanent staff in Anambra state schools on Wednesday, protested the termination of their jobs by Governor Charles Soludo’s administration.

The protesters barricaded the entrance of the state House of Assembly in Awka as they displayed placards with various inscriptions.

Some of the placards read: “Give us back our jobs”, “Why terminate our appointments after seven months of work without pay?”, “We met the criteria; we were duly employed. Please reinstate us” and “Gov. Soludo reconsider your stand.”

Others read: “Assembly please intervene and help save our jobs,” among others.

Addressing journalists, the protesters’ spokesperson, Uche Eze, appealed to Mr Soludo to reconsider his position on the termination of the newly converted PTA teachers.

“Some of us had worked for over 10 years before the last administration decided to hold a recruitment and conversion exercise to make us permanent staff.

“About 1,000 of us were shortlisted, and we got our appointment letters in November 2021 to resume fully, but for over seven months, we have not been paid, and we have just been told that our appointments have been terminated.

“We were asked to go and re-apply in the ongoing online teachers’ recruitment. This is not fair, we were not paid off and we are stranded because they are sending us back to the labour market after we were duly employed,” he said.

Addressing the protesters, the Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor, promised that he would discuss the matter with the governor.

“We have heard your complaints and appeals.

“As your representatives in the Assembly, we are your ears and mouthpiece, so whatever affects you affects us.

“I want to assure you that we will speak  for you by taking this matter to the Governor and discuss it, so that you get that which is duly yours,” he said.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle