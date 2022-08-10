The electricity distribution businesses’ (DisCos’) total revenue in 2021 was N761.17 billion, up 44.50 percent from the N526.77 billion they brought in the previous year.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which made this disclosure in its Nigerian DisCos Electricity report released yesterday, claimed that the increased number of metered consumers is to blame for the higher revenue.

Metered customers increased from 3.51 million in 2020 to 4.77 million in 2021, the research states, but anticipated billing consumers fell from 6.86 million in 2020 to 5.74 million in 2021, a 16.32 percent decline.

The research also revealed that from 10.37 million in 2020 to 10.51 million in 2021, the overall number of clients was slightly higher.

According to the study, Ibadan DisCo has 782,105 metered consumers, while Yola DisCo has 65,098 metered customers, making Ibadan DisCo the company with the most metered users.

Although Yola DisCo came in last with just N9,804.00 million during the period, Ikeja DisCo topped in revenue generation with N155,012.01 million, followed by Eko DisCo with N119,878.19 million.

In recent years, Nigerians have experienced epileptic electrical supply, with the National system collapsing seven times just this year.

The federal government has vowed to expedite the purchase and installation of a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system in order to decrease the frequency of grid breakdowns, according to a commitment made by the ministry of power.