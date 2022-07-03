“He is like a man which built an house, and digged deep, and laid the foundation on a rock: and when the flood arose, the stream beat vehemently upon that house, and could not shake it: for it was founded upon a rock. But he that heareth, and doeth not, is like a man that without a foundation built a house upon the earth; against which the stream did beat vehemently, and immediately it fell; and the ruin of that house was great.” Luke 6:48-49 (KJV)

As a ballet dancer and instructor of the art, I have seen much wanting to “get there” without laying the proper foundation. What results is, at best, weak technique lacking in grace and fluidity, and, at worst, dangerous ways of execution that may result in physical injury. Correctness, beauty and freedom of movement are achieved only by years of hard work and study. DISCIPLINE!

What about a believer in Jesus who does not take the time and exercise the discipline to build a strong foundation in the Word of God or get to know the Lord by spending time with Him? Just as in our analogy the result is weakness, error, danger, injury, or collapse.

For this reason we do not want to be too quick in our ways. He who does not build a foundation upon rock may find their home instead collapsed upon the sands of time. Be careful in your efforts and determined in your progress.

We are to be rooted and grounded in Him, if we are to be disciples of Jesus. A disciple is an imitator, a learner, indeed an apprentice. Such discipline assures that our foundation will be strong, and we will stand in the day of adversity.

Prayer:

“Lord, I am are sorry for the times I have not been disciplined in the study of your Word and in prayer. Help me form the habits that build a strong foundation on You, the Rock. May I have the discipline and mental fortitude to see my faith through good times and bad.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Would you not want to build the foundations of your faith upon rock? Do not fret if you find yourself struggling in your faith. Rather, double down on the hard work and study that goes into improving in many facets of life.

Be Greatly Blessed!