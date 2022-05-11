Discipline and life-style-responsibility are the panacea for a good relationship and mental health

Relationship/Marriage is a place that requires so much discipline and a great level of responsibility. Discipline that must be imbibed early enough in life because old habits are difficult to drop. Very difficult.

I doubt if anybody who has lived so many years of adulthood on their terms actually enjoys staying with one person all their lives again. People who say that variety is the spice of life are speaking from the heart. Irresponsibility can be bliss. It is fun. No checks and balances.

Staying faithful and happy with one person is another level of discipline that requires person’s who are involved to be aware and trained from childhood considering the lifestyle of irresponsibility and sexual rascality most persons practice before marriage. Anaghi amu aka ekpe na nka (One doesn’t learn how to use left hand at old age).

This is a basic truth that most people can’t openly identify with.

The discipline of accepting and cohabiting with one person is a huge decision that involves great preparation from childhood or a tremendous mindset shift and painful readjustments.

Many young people do not consider certain behaviours they are acquiring as a future danger for their relationship. Funny enough most of these are done in ignorance. They just choose to live for the now with lifestyles that will never be compatible with another sane person.

There are so many unsuspecting lifestyles that makes it difficult to be able to cohabit with another but I don’t think we are ready for this discussion since we are in the era of ‘allow me to enjoy myself’.

What is the summary of this my long talk? Living comfortably with one person requires an early determination, preparation and training, else, it becomes a great torture.

The younger generation need to be guided earlier to start early to lead a life vstyle that will make it easier for them to cope with cohabiting, since we can now all agree that the anti-African style that we learnt of relationship/marriage is already dealing with our society and proliferation of so many mental health issues among Youths. That this anti-African style is a disaster shouldn’t be difficult for any sane mind to accept.

