“Give your servant therefore an understanding mind to govern your people, that I may discern between good and evil, for who is able to govern this your great people?” – 1 Kings 3:9 ESV

Observers were puzzled. Studying birds, they seemed to behave in unexplainable ways. To probe these observations, two universities recently conducted a research study. Their discovery? Birds have a unique way of seeing the world.

In fact, birds see colors people cannot see. They have “additional color cones in their retinas that are sensitive to ultraviolet range.” As one researcher concluded, humans are “color blind compared to birds.”

There also are differences from person to person. Each person sees the world in unique ways. What can be clear to one person may be muddy to another. And what we see changes as we age.

The Bible teaches that God can give believers special insights. With His help, we can recognize patterns others cannot recognize. We can weave our way through complicated situations and make the right decisions.

Recognizing this truth, Solomon asked God to give him an “understanding mind,” so he could have divinely inspired discernment. As a result, God gave Solomon “wisdom and understanding beyond measure, and breadth of mind like the sand on the seashore” (1 Kings 4:29). In fact, he excelled all kings in wisdom (1 Kings 10:23).

The Bible tells us that God sees the world differently than we do. But He delights in giving us the wisdom to help us see life from His perspective (James 1:5). Ask Him for the wisdom you need.

*Reflection Question:*

What do you need God’s wisdom to face this week?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit these matters to You: _______. Give me discernment. Show me the right thing to do. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Kings 3