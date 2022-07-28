‘So give your servant a discerning heart to govern your people and to distinguish between right and wrong. For who is able to govern this great people of yours?’ 1 Kings 3:9 (NIV).

When God asked Solomon what he wanted, Solomon gave what we might think of as a surprising answer. Out of everything he could have wanted, he asked for the gift of wisdom. Solomon recognized the value of wisdom.

We all need wisdom. From decision-making to solving conflicts, we need to be able to make wise choices. And discernment fits in with this. Being able to discern between right and wrong, the truthfulness of a statement or the character of a person, helps us make those wise choices.

The Bible says that discernment is a spiritual gift. In 1 Corinthians 12:10, Paul tells us that people are given differing gifts. Some of us have discernment as our spiritual gift. But for those of us who don’t, we can ask God to help us be discerning and wise in our everyday decisions, faith, relationships and workplaces. James 1:5 says, ‘If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.’

Prayer:

‘Heavenly Father, fill me with your wisdom so that I will be able to discern between right and wrong, good and evil, truth and falsehood. May your wisdom guide me in the choices I make so that you will be glorified.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

And when we’re filled with God’s wisdom, the decisions we make will bring peace, justice and goodness. And that will bring glory to God. When Solomon received the gift of wisdom, he was soon put to the test when two women approached him both claiming to be a baby’s mother. He managed to discern who the real mother was and we’re told that the people were in awe of him because they could see God’s wisdom in him (1 Kings 3:28). Can people see the same wisdom in us?

Be Greatly Blessed!