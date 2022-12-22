By Tony Ademiluyi

Former US President, Donald Trump so impressed this conservative and pro-life forum with his stellar pro-life records while in office that he was chosen as the debut personality of the week about three weeks ago.

It is highly disappointing that at close to 80 – an age where he is on the Biblical departure lounge having lived more than the famous three scores and ten, he has decided like King Solomon to openly court the enemies of God thereby causing dismay among his supporters and highly scandalizing the young.

As reported by Lifesite News, Just two days after Joe Biden signed the so-called “Respect for Marriage Act” [RMA] into law, LGBT Republicans celebrated its enactment at a gala event at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home, hosted by the former president himself.

Trump was joined by Arizona’s 2022 GOP gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake, and an array of high profile “GayCons” (homosexual “conservatives”) including former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, a Trump appointee, and frequent Tucker Carlson guest commentator Chadwick Moore.

Fox News’ Tammy Bruce, a lesbian, received the “Spirit of Lincoln Award” from the Log Cabin Republicans, the GOP LGBT organization which sponsored the event. Last year’s recipient was former First Lady Melania Trump.

Here’s the thing: Instead of celebrating the passage and enactment of the new law, President Trump and Kari Lake should’ve seized the opportunity to renounce it.

And instead of congratulating the 500 or so “GayCons” gathered in Mar-a-Lago’s ballroom, Trump and Lake should’ve asked these men and women to show that they truly are conservatives by affirming the immutable definition of marriage – as conjugal and complementary – and repudiating RMA.

Although Trump reportedly did not mention the new law in his speech, he did proclaim, “We are fighting for the gay community, and we are fighting and fighting hard.”

“With the help of many of the people here tonight in recent years, our movement has taken incredible strides, the strides you’ve made here is incredible,” added the former Republican president and declared 2024 candidate.

According to Politico, Kari Lake employed foul language to address the crowd, saying, “We just had such a huge movement going into Election Day, to watch these people — these evil b*stards, can I say that here? To watch them steal this election in broad daylight, and if they think they’re going to get away with it, they messed with the wrong b*tch.”

Among the other presenters and award recipients at the LGBT GOP gala were outgoing U.S. Senator Rob Portman, a Republican who defected from social conservatism to become one of 12 GOP Senators who voted for the RMA, and Newsmax host Rob Schmitt, formerly of Fox & Friends First.

“The Log Cabin Republicans attacked Matt Rinaldi for faithfully representing the socially conservative views of Texas Republicans. They launched a full-court press to demonize Rinaldi but it failed,” wrote Pedro Gonzalez in a long Twitter thread critical of the Mar-A-Lago event.

“The purpose of the Log Cabin Republicans is to move the GOP further left on the sexual revolution, to browbeat the socially conservative grassroots scene with LGBT nonsense—and Trump is acting as their *vehicle*,” he noted.

What does Trump seek to achieve with this bizarre association? Obviously, he has his eyes set on the 2024 Presidential Election and his popularity has greatly waned. He now erroneously thinks that the GOP homosexual lobby would help him shore up his battered reputation no thanks to the January 6 Capitol Hill Attacks and help him get back to the White House in a similar way that they helped Barack Obama in 2012. He may be in for a huge shocker as this treacherous lobby may just use and dump him like a sack of potatoes. Wouldn’t that be a double tragedy?

Politicians would always be politicians – thinking about the next elections and deploying sinister strategies and tactics to win it. It is high time that politicians thought like statesmen who think about the next generation and what greater love can a politician give his people than to save them from the deleterious effects of homosexuality which will ultimately destroy society? How will he feel if his last child Baron who is currently a teenager openly identifies as gay in the nearest future as the bitch of karma – pardon my French has a way of hunting mortals?

To say I am disappointed by Trump’s latest endorsement of the GOP homosexual lobby and even using his facility for the unholy alliance is, to put it mildly!

It is not too late for him to retrace his steps as even a victory in 2024 will come and go – he should be more concerned about posterity at his age.

How tragic!