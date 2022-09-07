In politics everything forms a campaign material. Every event can be argued from two sides of “for and against”. Nothing is cast in stone, the pliability of issues is phenomenal in politics, saints can be made to look like criminals ,while white made to look black.

What was evil for one political party can be turned and washed into a big moral issue with hypo solution by another political party.

The likes of Femi Kayode, Daniel Bwala, Festus Kayemo , Dino Melaye etc legendary in image making can seamlessly argue for what they had previously argued against without shame.

That is the game, the logic of politics and the very nature of its principles and values hinged on nothing but permanent interest.

The game is gradually being shaped, campaigns regime loading when lies and fabrications of issues will be the only product they various campaign managers would be selling to the poor and unsuspecting masses.

Our ears are open to hear the unimaginable, the unspeakable, the unprintable, the uncouth, the dirty and the very revelations of the secrets of the candidates’ paternity. It can be hilarious and ingeniously infantile sometimes.

Anyway, I guess the various moments the APC image makers were made to eat the vomits of their 2015 and 2019 proudful grandstanding will teach them some lessons, falling headlong into the same circle of cluelessness the accused PDP, would be a good reminder that 1) talks can be cheap but its consequences are not in anyway cheap,2) Internet may have a very free entrance requirement, moving out what one said may be like a camel passing through the eye of a niddle.

To the likes of El’rufia, Lia Mohammed, Raji Fashola etc their words and expressions in 2015 would be a hard bitter pills for them to swallow. In hindsight, shame and disgrace would be staring at them now. Sadly they have no shame, still defending the indefensible.

Obi is gradually becoming the centre of 2023 politics. The most talked about, in and outside the shores of Nigeria.

He has no structure, no prominent Igbo person is supporting him, he is a pawn to deplete PDP votes, his data not accurate, many accused him. Still his songs and sounds keep on reverberating.

Who is that one Igbo person, so prominent to influence the voting pattern of Ndi Igbo? Who is that prominent influential Igbo personality whose clout is so powerful to control the voting pattern of Igbo youths?

Igbo enweghi Eze ( Ndi Igbo are not servile to personalities) is one proverb that makes them very unique. An average ndi Igbo are not servitude in nature, they don’t truckle to personalities to the point of losing their identity, right and choices. Their self esteem is so valuable nothing can be traded for it.

They are not Esua,even in their lack and hunger their dignity cannot be compromised.

Who is that person that leads and others follow gregariously without question, driven only by what they get? Such a person doesn’t exist in Igbo land.

So whether anybody of prominent or profound clout supports Peter or not, it adds or detract not from the votes Obi will get.

Those who are bandying this as punches to discredit Obi’ phenomenal movement, surely do not know how things work with an average Igbo.

Obi dynamics, the phenomenal wildfire and tusnamic effects the wave is causing is more and larger than all the influential Igbo personalities put together. Dont mean insult here.

The movement isn’t cultural, it is big for tribal hijack, bigger than religious bigotry and fanaticism. It is rather a liberation theology, speaking to the conscience of Nigerians, opening their eyes, blinded for years by same influential personalities that many said are not following Obi around.

Who are those prominent Igbo personalities that will support a movement that sets out to dismantle the very corrupt and enslaving structures of their years of dominance?

Who is that prominent Igbo person who all these years have become like a boil, preventing the Igbo youths from sitting on the very gold and platinum seats nature has given them?

How would they support a movement that sets out to cauterize the boil which they all represent?

Daniel Bwala , Dino, Festus, Bola etc should find another punch to discredit Obi, flying this kite of No prominent Igbo person is following Obi around is not only infantile but shows their lack of understanding of how an average Igbo person behaves.

Obi does not need them, they all have their agenda, institutionalization of corruption and halo effect syndrome, where nothing else matters but their pockets and the welfare of their families, friends and loved ones. Every other person, to your tent oh isreal!

Ndi Igbo are excellently obident, uncompromising in their support, very battle ready to vote and ensure that their votes count.

To those still under the illusion that Igbo people are eternally for PDP, would get the shock of their life soon. Change is the only thing that is permanent, they have ported to the movement, the train long moved. To them that still bask in the euphoria of past performance of PDP in the South East would be dazed with disappointment sooner than they ever imagined.

They are Obident with their full chest. “Igbo enweghi Eze”! And the politics of sheepishness isn’t in their nature. Go and verify!

Jarlath Opara