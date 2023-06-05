Diri is an emerging nationalist – Okowa

Immediate past governor of Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday congratulated the Bayelsa state governor Sen Douyi Diri on the occasion of his 64th birthday.

In a statement, Okowa said “On behalf of my family, I congratulate a gentleman of honour and integrity, a consummate politician and emerging nationalist, my brother and friend, Senator Douye Diri, on his 64th birthday.

“As you celebrate this special day, we pray that the Almighty God bestows upon you His abundant grace, wisdom, and strength to continue serving your people with excellence in all your endeavours.

“May you be blessed with good health, joy, and fulfilment in the years ahead.”

