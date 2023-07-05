Path The News Chronicle » World News » Health » Diphtheria and Prevention: Key Points

Diphtheria and Prevention: Key Points

Esther Salami July 5, 2023 0
Just yesterday, at a press conference, the Director of Public Health, Dr. Sadiq Abdulraman, announced that residents of FCT should immediately take the Pentavalent vaccine to stop the spread of Diphtheria.

Diphtheria is an infectious disease caused by strains of the bacteria Corynebacterium diphtheria that can spread from person to person, usually through respiratory droplets, like from coughing or sneezing and touching infected open sores or ulcers.

Those majorly at risk of getting sick include people in the same household, people with a history of frequent, close contact with the patient, and people directly exposed to secretions from the suspected infection site (e.g., mouth, skin) of the patient.

Some symptoms of diphtheria include sore throat, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a thick grayish-white membrane covering the throat and tonsils. In severe cases, it can lead to organ damage, heart problems, nerve damage, respiratory failure, and even death if left untreated.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccines for infants, children, teens, and adults as the most effective means to prevent the infection.

According to CDC, diphtheria treatment involves using diphtheria antitoxin to neutralize the bacteria toxin from damaging the body (this treatment is very important for respiratory diphtheria infections, but it is rarely used for diphtheria skin infections) and using antibiotics to kill and get rid of the bacteria. This is important for diphtheria infections in the respiratory system and on the skin and other parts of the body (e.g., eyes, blood).

Aside from vaccination, practicing good hygiene habits can help prevent the spread of diphtheria. This includes regular handwashing, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and avoiding close contact with infected individuals. If you notice symptoms of diphtheria, it is crucial that you seek immediate medical attention.

