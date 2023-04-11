The governor of Rivers State, Nysome Wike has stated that frontline PDP governorship aspirant in Kogi State, Dino Melaye does not have what it takes to be the governor of the state.

Governor Wike stated this during a media chat with selected journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday. The media chat was monitored by the News Chronicle.

According to the governor, if the PDP gives the ticket to the former Kogi West lawmaker, the party is doomed to lose the election.

Wike said: “When you give Dino that ticket, you know he won’t win in Kogi State. Why would Kogi people say they would vote for a candidate like Dino? Are we joking?

“Dino does not have what it takes for crying out loud,” Wike maintained, adding that, “He knows me very well. He does not have what it takes to be a governor.

Governor Wike further vowed not to campaign for the PDP if the party gives its governorship ticket to Senator Melaye.