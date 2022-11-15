The former Kogi state Senator and House of Representatives member took to his Facebook page to celebrate his daughter on her Birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made this caption on his social media account:

“My beautiful daughter Gbotemi Ruth Melaye Happy birthday. As your father I bless you, may you excel in all you do, in all you do and say may the name of our Lord be glorified at all time. You will know the Lord and serve Him in holiness and purity. God bless you and keep you safe from all evils. I love you my adorable Iye.”