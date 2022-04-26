Dignitaries Besiege Anambra For Final Passage Rites Of Late Father Of Business Mogul, Ozigbo

Amesi community in Aguata LGA of Anambra State was over the weekend flooded by dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria, as Chief Andrew Ozigbo (Omenyiri Amesi), the late father to Mr Valentine Ozigbo, the PDP Candidate during the 2021 Governorship election in Anambra, was laid to rest.

The late Chief Ozigbo is survived by his wife, Mrs Ezinne Christiana Ozigbo, three sons, three daughters, twenty-eight 28 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous relatives.

He was an educationist who was a popular teacher and headmaster in the Old Aguata region (now Aguata, Orumba North and Orumba South LGAs) and also a staunch Catholic who spent several decades serving as a catechist.

In a homily during the funeral mass held at St Vincent’s Catholic Church, Amesi, the Most Rev Dr Valerian Okeke, the Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, who was represented by the Most Rev Peter Okpalaeke, of Ekwulobia Catholic Diocese, eulogised the late Pa Ozigbo, describing him as “a selfless father to many”.

Bishop Okpalaeke, who also hails from Amesi, fondly recalled how the deceased was one of the first people to get a formal education in the community and was one of the pioneers who brought education to Old Aguata.

The Bishop expressed gratitude to God for granting Pa Ozigbo a long, fruitful, and fulfilling life, urging his bereaved family to be consoled by Chief Ozigbo’s lasting legacy of love, kindness and impact.

Other distinguished clergy members present at the mass included Most Rev Dr Uzoukwu, the Catholic Bishop of Minna; Most Rev Dr Anelm Umorem, the Auxiliary Bishop of Abuja Archdiocese, and many others.

The society event continued with an elaborate reception held at the Christ the Redeemer College, Amesi school field, where a host of dignitaries sympathized with the Ozigbo family.

While speaking to journalists at the event, Mr Valentine Ozigbo spoke fondly of his father, describing him as a “mentor, leader, and hero.”

“If I am to summarise, I’ll describe my father as a man of peace and a disciplinarian who taught many over several decades.

“He was a dear father, a loving husband to our mother, and someone who has inspired us to greatness.

“He taught us humility, selflessness and how to live in peace and unity with one another,” Ozigbo, the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, said.

He continued; “Our father lived a good life.

“He was known for his willingness to lend a helping hand.

“He was dedicated to the Lord’s work and demonstrated his love for God by serving as a catechist for several decades.

“Truly, we have lost a hero, but we are consoled by the longevity of his life and the assurance that he is resting in the bosom of the Lord Almighty,” the respected business leader added.

The ceremony attracted a host of political leaders, captains of industries and business executives, including, Mr Peter Obi, a former Anambra State Governor and the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general election, who was accompanied by his wife, Margaret Obi; Chief Okey Ezeibe, a business tycoon and the leader of the PDP in Orumba; Hon Chukwuka Onyema, the lawmaker representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives; Hon Obinna Chidoka, the legislator representing Idemili North/Idemili South at the Federal House of Representatives; Dame Azuka Enemo, the PDP deputy governorship candidate in the 2021 Anambra guber election; Hon Gabriel Onyenweife, a former federal lawmaker; His Royal Majesty Igwe Peter Anugwu of Mbaukwu; Senator Victor Umeh, a former federal lawmaker; among others.

