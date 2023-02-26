The digitization of trade is one of the most important factors that can ensure the success of the AFCTA’S intra African trade regime. This is because African countries of different backgrounds and orientations do not yet have a single currency to call their own as it is be-known to the EU.

Digitization of trade means that currency conversion amongst others is automated and the international currency valuations are easier reflected in transactions. Also for the fact that this is the latest trend in ensuring that the positive outcomes of globalisation will be localized in regards to Africa, mainly means the boosting of economic growth across regions in the continent.

Speaking of Globalisation, the great powers (China, The US, The EU and BRICS) of the world can aid this process through technology transfer vis-a-vis communication and its satellite induced freedom to access the world market at ease with just a WhatsApp call, email, fax, telegram or even Facebook chats and Instagram.

The time is ripe for the youthful majority of Africans to make out of the opportunities this deal (AFCTA) brings out for them and the exploration of trends as well. We are most happy with this development and look forward to the speedy implementation it portends for greatness and industrialization of the African Continent and crucially economic growth that will accelerate the process of poverty eradication, human development and character enhancement vis-a-vis the consciousness needed to break free from failure and denial.

