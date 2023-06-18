Difficult father’s day for me – Davido

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has asserted that this year’s Father’s celebration is a tough one for him.

Recall that Davido lost his three year old Son Ifeanyi last year October after the toddler drowned in a swimming pool.

The singer made this known on his Instagram page on Sunday.

“Difficult Father’s Day for me… But I thank God for strength. Some days will be like this.

“Water full my eyes but I’ll be alright! FOREVER! ❤️”

