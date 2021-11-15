Corruption is primarily universal. It affects all territories of the world and all levels of society, but the impact is greatest in sub-Saharan African countries. Especially in Nigeria as it is culturally and environmentally at its worst, by every manner and activities.Corruption has taken hold of almostall behaviors and acts in Nigeria.

We can no longer see the treatment of corruption by passing anti-corruption laws as the entire Nigerian environment remains a complete public serviceand corporate scene of corruption.

It is now practically accepted as fact that nutrition will help anyone feel better and become healthier, as such there is need to try what could be called nutritional treatments to curb corruption impulse.

It is very likely that the type of foods mostly eating in Nigeria contributes to a corruption way of life. To understand this, there is what is called Nutritional Psychiatry or Nutritional psychology. Nutritional Psychology especially explains that what one eats does affects thinking, feelings, and behaviors.

The premise here is that the common and typical food consumed in Nigeria could be strong influenceson corruption in terms of psychological, behavioral, cognitive, perceptual, sensory, and spiritualpatterns.

The concern here is the line of corruption thoughts, emotions, and actions in Nigeria and how different types of food strengthen dishonesty.

The usual Nigeria diet is heavy on carbohydrate, anexampleof daily food intake might include yam/fufu/akpu for breakfast, Eba/garri for lunch and Rice for supper.

Typically, in Nigeria, foods include a variety of agricultural products, some of which include pounded yam, Garri also called Eba, Akpu from Cassava tubers. Rice in various forms, Amala, that is made fromcassava starch, yam, and/or plantain flour.

For many of these foods, like crushed or pound foods like yam, tuwoshinkafa (rice flour), eba and many more generally known as ‘swallow’ they are takenin through the mouth.

These foods are accompanied by different types of soup or stews which are made with assorted types of vegetables with palm oil, crayfish, meat from cows, goats, and other food additives.

There is a popular snack called Chin chin. Chin chin is a vastly popular deep-fried snack which are crunchy little bite-sized balls made with flour, milk, and sugar.

There is a very popular spicy meat typically made from beef called Suya. It is made with a mixture of spices and ingredients especially pepper. One popular food called Akara (or Kosai) is another typical street food that is hugely popular throughout the country. Akara is a mixture of mashed beans, onion and a little bit of pepper which is then battered and fried into fritters.

There is a type of steamed pudding called Moi moi which is generally made from black-eyed peas, eggs, bouillon, grounded peppers, dried crayfish, and onions. Pepper soup is another popular food that contains a variety of different spicy ingredients and meats, and fish. Everyone is constantly enjoying complex carbohydrates like whole white breads.

While these foods are considered adequate nutritious diets they are overly dominated by excessive oil, spices, meats and starches, cooked dishes, and fried foods.

I am not advocating for a complete change of these diets and, there is not a good reason to deny the people of these habitual foods completely. But knowing that foods can negatively affect behaviors, lead to many misbehaviors, and the fact that some foods can make the body and mind more resistant to negative habits, there is need for some broadchanges. At least for a period.

Many habitual foods in Nigeria as explained here are very effective for energy. Many of these foods are cooked and fried as such, protein which is essential for the health of the brain are greatly reduced.

Eating these typical foods habitually and frequently are known to cause impulsive behaviors which could include manners of corruption. Many of these common foods are known for their high level of complex carbohydrates and sugars.

Many of these habitual foods are not rich in protein and vitamins that could help control displays of impulsivity such as acts of corruption.

Minerals like Zinc and Iron are known to make and regulate a neurotransmitter like Dopamine, and these minerals are not very common in Nigeria’s overly cooked and fried foods.

Abnormalities in the brain as it relates to dopamine are known to be characterized by emotional and behavioral misdeeds like dishonesty, lying, cheating, stealing, wickedness, shortage of empathy and lack of remorse.

There is a huge need for national changes and strong encouragement to alter the current habitual foods, at least for a good period for Nigerians of all ages.

There is very much aneed to eat foods that will enhance levels of micronutrients like iron, magnesium, zinc, and vitamins as they improve the brain against mind deficits like corruption.

There is need for urgent corruption interruption programs through foods.

A national program with emphasis of eating less sugar producing food will help reduce the symptoms of corruption like lying, stealing and lack of honesty.

Carbohydrates like white rice, white bread, yam, and soft drinks can contribute to impulsive acts and should only be consumed in moderation. Lowering of dairy and meat products are greatly needed. Reducing foods that are high in salt, and fats especially trans fats may aid toreduce impulsive behaviors.

For the next coming months while eating a balanced diet is essential, the nation should determinedly engage in Iron related foods like spinach and seafood,Magnesium related foods like Almonds, black beans, and green beans. Zinc related foods like seeds and nuts, andincreasedcruciferousvegetables,as well as fruits like berriesand apples. These strongly mentioned foods are muchneeded elements to help reduce corruption impulse,habits, andattitude.

John Egbeazien Oshodi is an American based Police/Prison Scientist and Forensic/Clinical/Legal Psychologist. A government Consultant on matters of forensic-clinical adult/child psychological services in the USA; Chief Educator and Clinician at the Transatlantic Enrichment and Refresher Institute, an Online Lifelong Center for Personal, Professional and Career Development. A former Interim Associate Dean/Assistant Professor at the Broward College, Florida. The Founder of the Dr. John Egbeazien Oshodi Foundation, Center for Psychological Health and Behavioral Change in African settings. In 2011, he introduced the State-of-the-Art Forensic Psychology into Nigeria through N.U.C and the Nasarawa State University where he served in the Department of Psychology as an Associate Professor. The Development Professor and International Liaison Consultant at the African University of Benin, and a Virtual Faculty at the ISCOM University, Benin of Republic. Founder of the Proposed Transatlantic Egbeazien University (TEU) of Values and Ethics, a digital project of Truth, Ethics, Openness. Author of over 40 academic publications/creations, at least 200 public opinion writeups on African issues, and various books.

