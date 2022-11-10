World Cup defending champions, France, have officially released their 25-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. The French National team lost some key players like N’golo Kante and Paul Pogba to injuries and have been forced to make a substitute in Real Madrid duo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni. One high omission observed from the list is Ferlan Mendy of Real Madrid.

France defeated Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final by 4-2 in Moscow, Russia to win their 2nd since 1998.

France World Cup list

Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Kimpembe, Koundé. Konaté, Pavard, Saliba, Upamecano, Varane;

Camavinga, Fofana, Guendouzi, Rabiot, Tchouameni, Veretout;

Benzema, Coman, Dembélé, Giroud, Griezmann, Mbappé, Nkunku.

France will open their World Cup campaign on Tuesday, 22 November against Australia. They will further play Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.