French manager Didier Dischamp has confined on Kylian Mbappé the leadership of the French National team, the French Football Federation has confirmed on their Twitter handle.

Mbappé, 24, replaces Hugo Lloris after the Tottenham shot stopper retired from national football following their inability to defend the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

French sports daily L’Équipe reported that Mbappé had accepted the captaincy after speaking with coach Didier Deschamps.

“Didier Deschamps has named Kylian Mbappé the new captain of Les Bleus. Antoine Griezmann is the vice-captain,” the FFF said on Twitter.

“Kylian meets all the requirements to have this responsibility. On the field as in the life of the group, by being a unifying element,” French TV channel TF1 quoted Deschamps as saying in an interview to be aired on Sunday.

France takes on the Netherlands at the Stade de France in their first Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday, before travelling to Ireland next Monday.