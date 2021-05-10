215 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | May 10, 2021
Awka – As the nation continues to suffer unprecedented surge in violence and insecurity across its parts, the government and citizens have been urged to genuinely commit to ending the killings by embracing dialogue treaties and negotiations for lasting peace and stability.
The message came from the Chairman, Nigerian Red Cross Society, Anambra State Chapter, Professor Peter Katchy, at a ceremony over the weekend at the Red Cross Headquarters, Amawbia, to mark the 2021 World Red Cross Day in Anambra State.
The year’s celebration, which is the 158th in the series, had as its theme, “Stop the killings, stop the kidnappings, Humanity is unstoppable.”
Professor Katchy who bemoaned the loud wailings of Nigerians due to the wanton killings all over the country, regretted that the unchecked activities of these criminals have reduced the value of human lives and decimated humanity.
According to him, the present security situation is a clear threat to national peace and unity.
“Conflicts and violence are forcing millions of Nigerians to leave their homes and seek for safety elsewhere as Internally-Displaced Persons (IDPs).
“Almost every day, news reports reveal what happens when racial, ethnic, communal conflicts, political interests, economic hardship and religious animosity, join hands with lawlessness against national, communities and families torn apart by this militating issue.
“There is a monster on the loose- called violence. If this monster must be caged, we must understand the origin of such hateful violence,” he said.
In his view, the most common causes of violence are hatred, jealousy, greed, selfishness, rooted and fueled by ignorance.
Professor Katchy however, said it is not impossible to put aside even long-standing animosities and generational disputes that involve violence, through dialogue, treaties and negotiations.
“It is very pertinent now to promote and propagate peace in special campaigns as is reflected in the theme of this year’s celebration. We therefore call on all to join us now to raise the banner to stop the killings today. We beg Nigerians to be involved in this campaign to salvage humanity,” he said.
The Anambra Red Cross Chief reiterated the organization’s commitment to its seven fundamental principles of Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary Service, Unity and Universality, in the discharge of its functions.
“As a neutral body, we do not take sides in hostilities, political, racial or religious issues. The desire to bring assistance and relief without discriminating against the wounded in the battle field and in situations of disaster, is a key purpose and objective of our organization.
“The membership of the Red Cross Society is open to all and the organization depends on the benevolence of all who are filled with the milk of human kindness to achieve its mandate,” he posited.
