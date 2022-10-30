Experts consider waste pollution to be one of the world’s most pressing environmental issues right now. Oceans, waterways, and numerous urban areas around the world are affected. Nigeria alone generates approximately 32 million metric tons of waste each year, with Lagos accounting for approximately 10,000 metric tons. Perhaps the world of reproachful analysts did not believe Nestlé when it stated in a public presentation that none of its post-packaging waste would enter waterways or the ocean and that it aimed to achieve its goal by developing eco-friendly new packaging designs in collaboration with manufacturers and other stakeholders in the packaging ecosystem.

In order to ensure Nestlé’s participation in the effort to end the indiscriminate disposal of plastics, it stated that public education and awareness campaigns were underway. Nestlé Nigeria’s manager of corporate communications and public affairs, Victoria Uwadoka, made it known that the company does not recycle despite being a founding member of the alliance for the recycling of food and beverages. The company, on the other hand, is collaborating with ecosystem partners to make certain that recycling businesses close the value chain, which means that plastic is recycled in the system.

Nestlé, which has more than 2000 brands, including global icons and local favorites, and is present in 187 countries, recently, launched Nescafé Plan 2030, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve farmers’ livelihoods, and achieve 50 percent of coffee sourced through regenerative agricultural methods by 2030.

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Mr. Bola Audu, Corporate Communications Specialist for Nestlé Nigeria Plc, made the following statement in Lagos: “Nestlé is investing over one billion Swiss francs (or $1.01 billion) in its Nescafé Plan 2030 to help drive regenerative agriculture, reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, and improve the livelihoods of farmers.”

At the 2022 media training, which was held in conjunction with the Sustainability Centre of the Lagos Business School (LBS), Uwadoka made a statement that this confirmed. The speech, which was given under the heading “Advancing Nutrition, Health, and Environmental Awareness Through the Media,” made it clear that every organization needs to be accountable for how it gets its raw materials.

Businesses must rely on long-term, responsible sourcing. Uwadoka stated that production sustainability and energy consumption must be prioritized. David Rennie, Head of Nestlé Coffee Brands, acknowledged that environmental change is causing tension in espresso-producing regions. The company is accelerating its efforts to assist with environmental change management and address social and financial issues in the Nescafé chain.

He stated that climate factors such as rising temperatures will result in a 50% reduction in the amount of land that can be used for coffee cultivation by 2050. Rennie revealed that, despite his call for more action to ensure coffee’s long-term viability, approximately 125 million people depend on coffee for their livelihoods, and 80 percent of families that cultivate coffee live below the poverty line.

Nestlé is getting ready to accomplish this at a time when the world is debating how to reduce the risk posed by climate change. Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider stated, “We must address climate change immediately. It is essential to our company’s long-term success. Because we operate in virtually every nation on the planet and have the scale, reach, and size necessary to make a difference, we have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to combat environmental change.

“We will collaborate with farmers, industry partners, governments, non-governmental organizations, and our customers to reduce our impact on the environment.”

Schneider stated that Nestlé is pursuing net zero in three primary areas. Over 500,000 farmers and 150,000 suppliers are already receiving assistance from the company in implementing regenerative farming methods. The chief executive officer of the company claims that in exchange for farmers’ paying a premium for their goods, purchasing larger quantities, and co-investing in necessary capital expenditures, Nestlé is offering to reward them.

Nestlé expects to complete the switch to 100% renewable electricity within the next five years at 800 of its locations in the 187 countries where it operates. Over 14 million tons of Nestlé’s 2/3 ingredients will come from regenerative agriculture by 2030, increasing demand for such goods.

In addition, Nestlé is expanding its reforestation programme to plant 20 million trees annually in the regions from which it obtains its ingredients over the course of the next ten years.

Soy and palm oil, two of the company’s most important products, will not have been deforested in their primary supply chains by 2022. Through such initiatives, Nestlé is forging long-term alliances and providing farming communities with increased incomes.

Although there is a natural component to climate change, known as long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns, human activities have been the primary driver of climate change since the 1800s. This is primarily due to the burning of fossil fuels (like coal, oil, and gas), which results in the production of gases that trap heat.

Through the introduction of regenerative agriculture, an approach to farming that aims to improve soil health and fertility as well as protect water resources and biodiversity, Nestlé aimed to achieve healthier soils for farmers that are more resilient to the effects of climate change and increase yields, thereby improving farmers’ livelihoods.

According to Nestlé, the company’s actions are focused on advancing regenerative agriculture by assisting suppliers and farmers, planting hundreds of millions of trees over the next ten years, and completing the company’s transition to 100% renewable electricity by 2025.

A statement that was released on Thursday, December 3, 2020, Nestlé claimed that it was one of the first businesses to share its detailed, time-bound plan and that it did so ahead of schedule as a signatory of the UN “Business Ambition for 1.5 °C” pledge.

It also claimed that the number of brands that were “carbon neutral” was continuously increasing. In May of this year, it was determined that at least 1,000 students in six primary schools in Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) benefitted from the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) programme. The programme aimed to instill a sustainable mindset in young children.

In order to assist the primary five students in becoming better stewards of the planet, Nestlé Nigeria stated that it was instructing them in a more sustainable method of managing and recycling waste. This was carried out in conjunction with the International Climate Change Development Initiative (ICCDI), a leading initiative whose primary objective is to assist fifty million children worldwide in leading healthier lives by the year 2030.

This, according to the dealing, is one of the initiatives that helps it achieve its goal of preventing all of its packaging, including plastics, from ending up in landfills or as litter in waterways, rivers, or oceans. Mr. Olalekan Kuye, the Board Secretary of the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) programme, was there to represent Dr. Femi Majekodunmi, the Chairman of the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

He expressed gratitude to Nestlé Nigeria for its admirable initiative to improve environmentally friendly practices in the state’s public primary schools. He claimed that teaching students about waste management and recycling will help to create a safe and clean environment in the long run.

Special Adviser to the Governor of Ogun State on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, expressed gratitude for Nestlé’s consistent support and investment in the state’s education system.

She stated that the expected outcomes of the training include the opportunity for learners to upgrade their waste-to-use item skills and positive behavioral change to improve environmental sustainability.

According to the checks, Nestle has 36 specific commitments that will help it work in each of these areas dating back to 2020. The experts at the company claim that, as a result of the commitments, they will be able to accomplish their objectives for the year 2030 within the timeframe of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The company asserts that it is improving the livelihoods of 30 million communities whose activities are directly related to the company’s business and that it has set a goal of having no ruinous impact on the environment at all in order to provide better conditions for 50 million children by the year 2030.

Onwumere writes via: apoet_25@yahoo.com