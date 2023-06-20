Details Of FG Meeting With Labour Union On Monday Emerge

The Nigerian government has taken a significant step in addressing the demands of the organised labour by establishing a steering committee. The committee’s purpose is to develop a practical framework within the next eight weeks, with a completion date set for August 14.

Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to the President on Communications, Special Duties, and Strategy, along with Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, and Festus Osifo, President of the Trade Union of Nigeria, announced this development during separate briefings to journalists after a meeting at the State House in Abuja.

This meeting was the fourth in a series of negotiations between the government and organised labour since the discontinuation of petroleum subsidy, which was announced by President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023. During the previous meeting on June 5, 2023, both parties agreed to continue discussions and work towards resolving the issues at hand.

As per the resolution, “The labour centres and the Federal Government will convene on June 19, 2023, to finalize an implementation framework.”

Alake explained that the focus of Monday’s engagement was the creation of a steering committee that would receive reports from various subcommittees responsible for addressing different aspects of the demands presented by the organised labour.

“We reconvened today, reviewed the demands, and categorized them into three groups: immediate, low-hanging fruit, and medium to long term. We have made progress today, and further meetings will be held to address the remaining issues. The groups established during today’s meeting will continue their work collaboratively to achieve a final resolution on these demands,” said Alake.

He highlighted the formation of a steering committee as a coordinating body that would facilitate efficient communication and cooperation between the government and the labour representatives. The committee’s role is vital in ensuring the successful resolution of all demands, often referred to as interventions.

Osifo, President of the Trade Union of Nigeria, stated that while the organised labour would carefully evaluate the framework presented by the government, they are obligated to provide their report within the given eight-week timeframe.

“We are currently examining the proposed framework put forward by the government and offering our input. We will continue our work from tonight to finalize the framework. All efforts must be concluded within eight weeks, and all deliverables must be met within that timeframe. We have reviewed the framework submitted to us, made our suggestions, and will continue to collaborate to achieve the desired outcome,” explained Osifo.

Osifo also clarified that the Presidential Steering Committee would oversee various technical subcommittees responsible for examining crucial aspects such as the implementation of mass transit vehicles running on Compressed Natural Gas and the review of the minimum wage.

Ajaero, President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, added, “This meeting aims to bring the agreements reached previously to life. We have established committees in key areas to commence work and ensure that we conclude within the next eight weeks.”

