DET Sponsors 23rd TUGATA Annual General Meeting

Representatives of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) are currently in Uganda. During the visit, DET is training 100 Ugandan travel agents, will meet with top agents in the travel industry and partake in the 23rd TUGATA AGM.

Training sessions for travel agents held on the 25th of April 2022 in Kampala, Uganda and had 100 shortlisted agents trained on boosting their business and the benefits of Dubai travel.

The Uganda Association of Travel Agents (TUGATA) is also set to hold its 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The event which is slated to hold on the 26th of April 2022 in Kampala, Uganda; will have in attendance, over 100 of the top Ugandan travel agents. Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) will be part of this event as the Lead Sponsor for a second year.

Tareq Binbrek, Assistant Manager, International Operations (Africa) for Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Lead Sponsors of the TUGATA AGM,said: “We are very happy to be part of these events in Uganda and we are excited to meet many travel agents there. Africa overall, and Uganda in particular, are a key source market for Dubai. Before the pandemic started, we saw a steady and impressive growth in tourism numbers from the region. We are confident that we can achieve this again in the near future and this event is our kick-off for further events in the next weeks and months.”

The Uganda Association of Travel Agents, (TUGATA) TUGATA was registered in May 1999 with 5 founder members. Today they are over 100 registered members of the Association, which reflects how mature the Travel Industry has grown. The Association further established a Secretariat in 2006 to better coordinate its activities. Today, TUGATA has a fully-fledged Secretariat manned by permanent staff.

TUGATA’s membership incorporates both IATA and non-IATA members, who have full voting rights and equally participate on all functions of the association, without discrimination. TUGATA is a member of International professional bodies: United Federation of Travel Agents Association (UFTAA), Federation of Eastern and Southern African Travel Agents Association (FESATA), APJC (Agency Programme Joint Council), and work very closely with our affiliates in Tanzania (TASOTA) and Kenya (KATA).

About The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of positioning Dubai as the world’s leading tourism destination and commercial hub, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism’s mission is to increase the awareness of Dubai among global audiences and to attract tourists and inward investment into the emirate.

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), formally known as Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development, and marketing of Dubai’s tourism sector.

It markets and promotes the Emirate’s commerce sector and is responsible for the licensing and classification of all tourism services, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. Brands and departments within the Dubai Tourism portfolio include Dubai Business Events, Dubai Calendar, and Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

