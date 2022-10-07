Nottingham Forest today via the club’s official website announced that they have agreed with manager Steve Cooper for a contract extension which will keep the 42 years old until 2025 at Forest. Nottingham Forest were engulfed by Leicester City in their last EPL encounter by 3-0 at the King Power Stadium. A poor feat that has seen the newly promoted club sit at the bottom of the league.

Steve Cooper, who signed 22 players worth €160m, was predicted to lose his job by many football enthusiasts and journalists after the Leicester City game, rather the owner extended his contract by 3 years.

On the club website of Nottingham Forest:

“Nottingham Forest are delighted to announce that Steve Cooper has signed a new contract with the Club.

The Forest Head Coach has signed a new deal at The City Ground, running until 2025.

The 42-year-old took charge of The Reds last September and has since won 29 of his 54 matches at the helm.

After finishing fourth in the Championship last season, he became the first manager since 1998 to lead The Reds into the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley.

It is now important that our focus is solely on football. As a group, we are all concentrated and will do everything we can to help the team move up the league table and once again demonstrate the qualities that led us to the Premier League.”