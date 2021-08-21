Alexa Ranking as of 21/08/21
August 21, 2021
With the season of fresh fruits approaching, exporters are searching for ways to export the season’s harvest and help the farmers at the time of crises as the Taliban militia took over Afghanistan.
Landlocked Afghanistan is reliant on ports in other countries for imports and export. India is the biggest market of fresh produce in Afghanistan, and the Torkham and Chaman borders of Afghanistan with Pakistan are the land routes used for trade activities from Afghanistan to India.
Reports show that the Taliban has invited exporters and all Afghans to continue to their normal lives and businesses. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, on August 17, a press statement stated, “The economy is a fundamental and important issue, and all investors should invest in the country” he also asked from other countries to invest in Afghanistan. It’s also heard that the Taliban has promised not to disrupt any trade activity in transit routes.
Most Afghan families have agriculture as their primary source of income, and farmers are ready to collect the season’s harvest and sell it to traders and exporters. Afghanistan export apple, apricot, cherry, melon, watermelon, grapes, as well as many dry fruits and medicinal herbs to India and other countries.
Afghanistan commercial attaché in India and Afghan Ambassador in India asked all Afghan traders to continue their operation as usual and vouched that Afghan Embassy in India will support them if they face any problems in India.
Muhiuddin, the owner of Mobin Afghan Ltd, plans to export Afghan grapes and melons to India by refrigerated vehicles through the Wagah border, the transit port between Pakistan and India.
However, he only waits for the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment and India customs to pass the documentation clearance because of the recent political changes. He previously used this route to export fresh fruit when cargo flights were not available, and it takes 2 to 3 days for vehicles to reach to Wagah border.
Owner of Noorullah S/O Khan, Noorullah Lodin, said that “I am not going to just sit and watch, I will export fresh fruits to Delhi and Kolkata cities of India this season.”
Traders in India also raised their voice and asked India the government to “recognize the situation and help the traders” to avoid financial crisis, said top members of the Confederation of All India Trade (CAIT).
