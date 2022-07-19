Kano Pillars is one of the most successful clubs in the Nigeria Professional League. The four times champion for the first team in 21 years was relegated to the lower league after a poor feat during the just concluded 2021-22 NPFL season. They remain the only club in the league to run the most unbeaten home streak record which lasted for 12 years in over 200 games played at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

The nickname traced to the club Sai Masu Gida became notorious during their unbeaten streak campaign. They last lost to Julius Berger on 21 June 2003 and since then, they never witnessed a defeat, not until 23 August 2015 when they lost to Nasarawa United.

Mohammed Baba Ganaru was the then manager in charge of the Nasarawa United side which pulled a historical victory at the Sani Abacha stadium in 2015. They lost the game despite their effort by a 1-2scoreline.

Comparing this to clubs in Europe, it was gathered that no recognized football club has such a remarkable record. Only Real Madrid came close, with 121 games without a defeat in 8 years.

They are four times NPFL champions winning all in the 2000 era and defended the league twice.