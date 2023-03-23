Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, has charged students across the country, to channel their creative energies into useful engagements, rather than dishonest and dubious means of cheating others of their hard-earned resources.

He made the call in Abuja on Wednesday at the formal launch of an Integrity Club at Battle Axe Academy, Lugbe, and Maitama Model Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja.

According to him, innate abilities and drives of students are assets that should be deployed into socially-beneficial uses. “You are expected to channel your creative energies into useful engagements and not into dishonest and dubious means of cheating others of their resources”, he said.

The EFCC’s boss, who spoke through the Director of Public Affairs, Commander of the EFCC, CE Osita Nwajah explained that, the Integrity Club launched in the schools, are meant to offer moral and legal armament against corrupt practices, by promoting openness and transparency of conduct among members, and to create awareness in the schools environment and the larger society, about the evil effects of corruption and how to avoid them.

Also speaking at the event, Head of Enlightenment and Reorientation Unit of the Commission, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE Aisha Mohammed, urged the students to always do the right thing as they have become ambassadors and foot soldiers of the EFCC, “expected to be preaching the anti-corruption messages of the Commission to their friends and families at home and abroad”.

On her part, Principal of Model Secondary School, Maitama, Mrs. Elizabeth Eguman thanked the EFCC for choosing her school for the launch of the Integrity Club. An Operational Manual was presented to the school to arm members of the club on the modalities of running the club.