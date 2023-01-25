The Benin Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Usman Muktar has charged youths to be good examples in conduct and character, and shun economic and financial crimes.

This charge was given yesterday during an enlightenment campaign on the ills of economic and financial crimes at Saint Mary Dedication British International School, Benin City.

The Commander who was represented by ACE Williams Oseghale, Head, Public Affairs Department, warned the students not to be lured into internet fraud as it was capable of truncating their dreams of a good life. “Internet fraud is evil and it can mess up your life completely. So say no to it,” he said. He charged them to be disciplined and hardworking in order to achieve their dreams in life and to use the internet responsibly to enhance their learning.

He said the Commission will continue to arrest and prosecute internet fraudsters for their criminal activities which portrays the country in a bad light in the comity of nations.

The principal of the school, John Lucas who lamented the multiplier effect of corruption in the society commended the Commission for the enlightenment campaign. “This is something we need in this country, to enlighten the young minds on the problems of internet fraud. Corruption is a huge problem in our society. So enlightenment like this will go a long way in moulding the next generation of leaders so that we can have a better society,” he said.