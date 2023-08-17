Deputy Governor Tasks Traditional Rulers on Peace Maintenance

The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Monday Onyeme, has urged traditional rulers to maintain peace in their domains.

He made the call when he received HRH Obi Timothy Tobechukwu Jideonwu Ijeh III, the Obi of Issele-Azagba, at Government House, Asaba.

He said, “Our traditional rulers should continue to unite our people, they should continue to ensure peace in their domains and continue to embrace government programmes.

“The traditional institution, has always played vital roles in our democracy; no doubt, we are from different communities, different kingdoms and as such, it is through the traditional council of every community that government bring people together.

“It is on record that Obi Francis Ijeh II, was a devout Catholic who ruled his people with the fear of God until his passage.

“In respect of your address, the government of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, will work so hard to surmount challenges facing our state, including your community, Issele-Azagba.

“Our M.O.R.E agenda has been well publicized; the MORE agenda, is the complete instrument through which we are bringing succour and good governance to every nook and cranny of our dear state, Delta.

“The MORE agenda in simple form, means, Meaningful Development, Opportunities for all Deltans, Realistic reforms and Enhanced peace and security.

“So, we are implementing the agenda and we are going to ensure that your kingdom will be impacted in positive ways, what is due to your kingdom will surely reach you.

“Your Highness, I am aware of the challenges that is brewing in your community as stated by your spokesperson, in several places in Nigeria, when a new king is being enthroned, you will see some of these issues coming up, so, it is not peculiar to your community, but the truth will always prevail.

“Let it also be clear that nobody has government in his or her palm, nobody, government is bigger than anybody, so, if anybody is parading that he or she have the government at his or her palm, the person either does not know what he or she is saying or he or she is simply, an imposter.

“I can assure you that this government is not a government that somebody can pocket.

“We will follow the law, we will follow the constitution, we will follow what the tradition says, so, I don’t think there is any cause for alarm.

“When this things happen, we should take it step by step and at the end of the day the truth will always prevail.”

Earlier, the Secretary, Issele-Azagba Council of Chiefs, Chief Louis Ndoh, had told the deputy governor that they were in his office to intimate government about plans by some individuals to cause trouble in their community over kingship issues.