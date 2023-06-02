Deploy Your Expertise to Reduce Crime Wave, Anambra NSCDC Commandant Tasks Senior Officers

The new Anambra State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, CC Edwin Osuala has charged senior officers of the Command to translate their expertise into reducing crime wave in Anambra State.

Mr. Osuala stated this on Thursday, during his maiden meeting with all the Deputy Commandants and Assistant Commandants at the State Command Headquarters Awka.

Recall that Commandant Osuala had last month taken over the reins of power at the command from the outgone Commandant Isidore Chikere, who has been redeployed to NSCDC Zone E, Zonal Headquarters Owerri, Imo State.

Addressing the NSCDC senior officers in Anambra, Comdt. Osuala expressed his readiness to work in accordance with the vision and objectives of the Corps under the leadership of the Commandant-General of NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to deliver on the Corps mandate with utmost commitment and dedication.

He reiterated the fact that the command under his watch will work assiduously to deliver on its constitutional mandates, fight crime and make the state uncomfortable for all forms of criminal activities.

“Our job is to keep residents of Anambra State safe and secure.

“As very senior officers, you should work side by side with me and live above board in providing the needed services to members of the public.

“Educate your subordinates to do what is expected of them, projecting the good image of the Corps is our collective responsibility and that is why I was sent here,” he said.

He warned the senior officers to caution their subordinates against corruption and incivility to members of the public.

In his words, “necessary mercenaries will be put in place to check the activities of men deployed for any assignment and any erring officer shall be dealt with accordingly”.

The meeting ended with the NSCDC state boss and the senior officers brainstorming on how to evolve and adopt new strategies to further strengthen the operational template to secure the State.