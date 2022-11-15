The term “democracy”, as we will use it in this article, refers very generally to a method of collective decision making characterized by a kind of equality among the participants at an essential stage of the decision-making process. While normative democratic theory deals with the moral foundations of democracy and democratic institutions, as well as the moral duties of democratic representatives and citizens. It is distinct from descriptive and explanatory democratic theory, which aim to describe and explain how democracy and democratic institutions function – ultimately, the moral principles for guiding the design of democratic institutions

Thus, for example, normative democracy theory aims to provide an account of when and why democracy is morally desirable as well as moral principles for guiding the design of democratic institutions and the actions of citizens and representatives. Indeed, the democratic process seems to emphasize persuasion and coalition building. Second, the theorem does not seem to apply to cases in which the information that voters have access to, and on the basis of which they make their judgments, is segmented in various ways. Segmentation occurs when some sectors of the society do not have the relevant information while others do have it.

Consequently, the idea that we need to reframe the discussion of values rests upon the assumption that intrinsic values of collective responsibility have somehow failed to resonate with the public and policy makers – it is well known that many developing country governments have rhetorically embraced the value of accountability, transparency, participation, and inclusion and joined international initiatives aimed at furthering these principles. However, the political will to translate such commitments into substantive political reform is often lacking. Nigerians want a great nation but unwilling to pay the price or lacking in the willpower. This is where we got it wrong completely. The problems of Nigeria are numerous; pervasiveness, crime, criminalities and corruption. Besides, the issues of pervasiveness and others, the desire to build a new Nigeria on a foundation of industrialization, economic revolution devoid of favoritism, segregation, and ethnicity is well premised but lacking in the willpower of actualization and sustainability.

Therefore, it should be noted that the gravest danger our Nation faces lies at the crossroads of religious intolerance, extremism, exuberance without corresponding wisdom. Hence the need for the much talked about “Mind Restructuring” the mind restructuring advocacy was well captured in several articles published globally and the book recently published by Lambert academic publishing company in Germany “Nigeria Needs A New National Model”. For example, while many of our “citizens” who are complicit in the rot in the system, same people are now clamouring for change violence or undemocratic ways. The issue is that of the system that allows such lapses.

This article seeks to address the inhibitions to viable democracy in Nigeria. It points out some citizens responsibilities and constitutional shortcomings that encourage bad leadership and disrespect for human rights, and recommends a recreation of standard that would ensure a meaningful democracy in the country. Democracy requires not just obeying the law, though; it requires that people actively participate in the political process. This means voting, of course, but it is usually thought that not just any effort at voting will suffice—the citizen must stay informed of political affairs and make a rational choice among the options presented to her in the voting booth. It is therefore, imperative to mention that elections are not won through bullying, insults and manipulations.

Conclusively, permit me to share with us some portion of Governor C C Soludo, CFR. “History Beckons and I will not be Silent (1).

“As my brother, I wish him well and even pray for him. I told him during his courtesy call that my prayer is that himself or Prof Umeadi of APGA would win, why not? That is from my heart, but I also told him that my head and facts on the ground led me to know that it’s probability is next to zero (what I cannot say before you, I won’t say behind you). So I already told him my opinion. Indeed, there is no credible pathway for him near the first two positions, and if care is not taken, he won’t even near the third position. Analysts tell him you don’t need “structure” to win. Fantasy! Of course, LP won governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun on social media and via phantom polls, while getting barely 2,000 votes on ground. Creating a credible third force for presidential election in Nigeria requires a totally different strategy and extreme hard work.

The current fleeting frenzy, if not checked, will cost Ndigbo dearly for years. The South East has the lowest number of votes of any region, but it is also the only region where the presidential race might be a 4-way race (it is a two-way race in the other 5 regions) thereby ensuring that our votes won’t count in the making of the next president of Nigeria. Afterwards, we would start complaining that we don’t get “what we deserve” or cry of marginalization. During the 2019 presidential election, the five South East States were united for PDP but contributed merely 1.6 million votes to PDP which was about the votes that Kano state gave to Buhari.

The emotions might run to heavens but politics-power is about cold calculations, organization and building alliances for power. In a democracy, it is a game of numbers. So far, I don’t see any of these— and 2023 might again be a wasted opportunity for Ndigbo! What is our Plan B when Peter Obi loses in February 2023? Some people prefer that we should play the Ostrich while Peter Obi toys with the collective destiny of over 60 million Igbos. Yes, you pray that he wins, but what if he fails as he is certain to? The Bible says that my people perish for lack of knowledge. As the saying goes, only those who Plan can control the future. Ndigbo, wake up and smell the coffee!

What would Zik of Africa or M.I. Okpara do in this circumstance? Our founding fathers understood that in politics, you don’t get what you deserve but what you bargain/negotiate, and you negotiate with your organization and VOTES. Not social media militancy or bullying (where over 90% of actual voters are not on social media)! Our fathers built alliances with other major political parties in other regions (not with socio-cultural groups that don’t command any votes), and Ndigbo were in the reckoning in the first and second republics. After the elections, we will see how many votes any of the leaders of the socio-cultural groups will get for Peter Obi from their wards. Sometimes I even sense a conspiracy to nudge us on a path to nowhere thereby further pushing us into irrelevance, and I pray that I am wrong. Just my two cents!

ADVERTISEMENT

I hope that after February 2023, Peter Obi will return to APGA (the party that made him everything he is politically) as I offered him on 8th March, 2022 and begin the hard work, if he truly wants to be president of Nigeria. It won’t happen by desperately jumping from one party to another or by unleashing a social media mob on everyone who slightly disagrees with you. I decided to pen my views personally — again for the records. On this, I don’t mind being a one man minority. As history beckons, my conscience and sense of duty to my people dictate that I should never be silent. I will happily accept the judgment of history for standing by the truth!”

Finally, this is a validation of our previous article “PitObi: Parable Of Talents And Messiah For The Gullible” and a couple of articles regarding the futility of Peter Obi’s delusional audacity. While we await the part 2, I sincerely appreciate those that will be reasonable enough to backtrack.

Richard Odusanya

odusanyagold@gmail.com