Democracy Day: Soludo Urges Government, Citizens To Sustain Struggle Towards Entrenching Democratic Principles

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, on Sunday said democracy all over the world is a continuous struggle towards a better society.

Governor Soludo stated this during a special mass to mark Nigeria’s June 12 Democracy Day Celebration at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

June 12 is Nigeria’s Democracy Day, after it was changed from the initial May 29 which marked the date when the newly elected Olusegun Obasanjo took office as the President of Nigeria in 1999, ending multiple decades of military rule that began in 1966.

The adoption of the June 12 date, is in recognition of the democratic election of MKO Abiola on June 12, 1993, in what has been adjudged to be Nigeria’s freest and fairest elections.

Speaking on the celebration, Governor Soludo hinted that nation building is a consequence of struggle for class, social or otherwise.

He said that values such as focus, determination and perseverance are indispensable in this kind of struggle.

“There is no perfect society anywhere in the world, accounting for various contestations and contradictions that bring out the best in the society,” the governor opined.

The Governor pointed out that for Anambra people, it is a struggle to build a liveable and prosperous homeland where everybody has very fundamental role to play.

Governor Soludo recalled that bonding together, Nigeria consistently struggled against dictatorship during which many people even paid the ultimate price.

He stressed that the sacrifices by the late MKO Abiola and others, in the course of the struggle that gave rise to the Democracy Day celebration will not be taken for granted.