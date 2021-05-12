180 views | Akpan Akata | May 12, 2021
Until early July, potato acreage in Canada will not be officially reported. Often, it is helpful to take an early look at industry projections across the country.
It appears, the analysis is more difficult this year as demand for potato products returns to pre-COVID levels.
This is further precipitated by delayed contract negotiations between processors and growers across the country for pricing, and now the determination of volume needed for 21-22.
Demand for French fries, potato chips, and table potatoes has returned to almost normal or surpassed previous year consumption depending on the sector.
The seed acreage will be all needed to plant these acreages. In addition, the supply pipeline will be emptied by the end of the marketing year, in comparison to this time last year when business was extremely chaotic.
For 2021, UPGC estimates Canadian Potato Acreage will increase by 2.3%, to 367,800 acres. Acreage planted last year (359,480 acres) actually declined from 2019 levels due to market uncertainty at planting time.
