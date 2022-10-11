Despite the increase recorded at international airports during the summer travel season, demand for passenger traffic is still 26.3 percent behind pre-pandemic expectations.

The overall traffic in August 2022 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers, or RPKs), according to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) most recent passenger data study, increased by 67.7% over August 2021. Traffic has now returned to pre-crisis levels globally by 73.7%.

The number of international passengers increased by 115.6% compared to August 2021, with airlines in Asia posting the highest rates of year over year growth. International RPKs in August 2022 were 67.4% higher than in August 2019.

African carriers had an increase in RPKs of 69.5 percent in August compared to the same month last year, according to IATA, the clearing house for more than 290 international airlines.

African airlines’ capacity increased by 45.3% in August 2022, while their load factor increased by 10.8% percentage points to 75.9%, the lowest among all regions. The volume of travel between Africa and its neighbors is almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

Willie Walsh, the director-general of IATA, highlighted that the peak summer travel season in the Northern Hemisphere came to a successful conclusion.

“Considering the prevailing economic uncertainties, travel demand is progressing well. And the removal or easing of travel restrictions at some key Asian destinations, including Japan, will certainly accelerate the recovery in Asia. Mainland of China is the last major market retaining severe COVID-19 entry restrictions,” Walsh said.

To further on the geographical results, traffic for Asia-Pacific airlines increased by 449.2% in August compared to August 2021. The capacity increased by 167.0%, while the load factor increased by 40.1 percentage points to 78.0%.

Even though the region saw the highest growth year over year, China’s ongoing travel restrictions continue to impede the region’s overall recovery.

In comparison to August 2021, traffic for European carriers increased by 78.8% in August. Capacity increased by 48.0%, while load factor rose by 14.7% percentage points to 85.5%. After North America, the region has the second-highest load factor.

August traffic for Middle Eastern airlines increased by 144.9% over August 2021. In comparison to the same period last year, capacity increased by 72.2%, while load factor increased by 23.7 percentage points to 79.8%.

August traffic for North American carriers increased by 110.4% compared to the same month in 2021. The load factor increased 16.9 percentage points to 87.2 percent, the largest among the areas, and capacity increased by 69.7 percent.

August traffic for Latin American airlines increased by 102.5% as compared to August 2021. Capacity increased by 80.8% in August, while load factor improved by 8.9 percentage points to 83.5%. According to the Paris Agreement, Walsh continued, aviation is still committed to decarbonizing by the year 2050.

However, “the energy transition required to achieve this must be supported by government policies. That is why there is such great anticipation for the 41st Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organisation to reach agreement on a Long-Term Aspirational Goal on aviation and climate change. The near grounding of aviation during the pandemic highlighted how important aviation is to the modern world. And we will take a giant step towards securing the long-term social and economic benefits of sustainable global connectivity, if the policy-vision of governments is aligned with the industry’s commitment to net zero by 2050,” Walsh said.