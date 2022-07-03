Delusion Of Grandeur And Emotional Danger

Delusional disorder is a serious mental illness where you can’t tell the difference between what’s real and what’s not. Delusions, or false beliefs, comes in several types. Delusions of grandeur are one of the more common ones. It’s when you believe that you have more power, wealth, smarts, or other grand traits than is true. Some people mistakenly call it “illusions” of grandeur. A delusion is a false belief held by a person. It contradicts reality or what is commonly considered true. The strength of a delusion is based on how much the person believes it.

Instructively, the concept that perceived threat or danger is a cognitive antecedent of anxiety is central in clinical psychology, personality psychology, and social psychology. As stated in one of my previous articles, “A writer is the conscience of the nation and a prophet” he sees what many others could not see – certainly not a clairvoyant. But, from the manifestation in my crystal ball, I see Nigeria in 2023 being shaped by upheaval fueled by miseries and hopelessness championed by the religionists and Ethnic warlords – leading to agitations reminiscent of the EndSARS protests which may ultimately break out and completely destroy the fragility of our beloved country Nigeria, if we continue on these trajectory.

Congenitally, in Nigeria’s national politics, Christian anxieties about Muslim domination of the national political space and the accompanying fear that politically dominant Muslims would use their privileged perch to Islamize national institutions and impose Islamic Sharia law on non-Muslims date back to colonial times. Muslims, especially those from Northern Nigeria, for their part, have sought to fend off what they regard as unbridled Westernization and have sporadically sought refuge in parochial religious reforms. Unfortunately, our diversity has been completely mismanaged.

Interestingly, our beloved country Nigeria is going through another round of crisis of ethno religious dimensions – it was averted a couple of times. Particularly, in the build-up to 2015, general elections. Our dear nation was at the mercy of political profiteers and whole atmosphere was unnecessarily charged with very serious threat of dismemberment. Thankfully, it took the heroism of former president Goodluck Jonathan’s action to calm down the situation then.

Sadly, the example of Poju Oyemade, senior pastor of Covenant Christian Centre, who was subjected to ferocious attack from supporters of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), over his social media post, was a sad reminder of the dark periods when our togetherness was threatened. Paradoxically, Oyemade is the host of The Platform which brings together resource persons to discuss matters affecting the nation. Obi was a frequent feature on The Platform.

Pst Oyemade, had said; “Faith is not just blind belief or hoping for a miracle. Faith sees. Faith has her eyes opened and possesses the evidence upon which it builds its belief. Faith prepares long, sometimes for years just as Joseph did for the years of famine. Faith counts the cost before embarking.”

“Without having real evidence upon which you are acting nor preparation for the task, recognizing real obstacles that lie ahead and making concrete plans, one is just being delusional about the outcome. The enthusiasm of the youth must not be wasted on poorly planned projects.

“Noah spent months/years planning for the flood & he was operating in faith. Jesus said no man goes to battle without taking stock first nor lays the foundation of a tower without counting the cost first lest he will be mocked. Our faith is intelligent it doesn’t live in denial.”

Although the amiable servant of God, chickened out and deleted the tweets. Nevertheless, the message was passed. This is a very sad development. It signposted the beginning of intolerance. I, sincerely, hope that, Peter Obi, himself will learn from the adventure of OSibanjo and put a stop to the current shenanigans. Thankfully, VP ‘Yemi Osibajo, in solemnity, recently admonished both the political profiteers and religious platforms to tone down.

Finally, I like to place it on record, that, no nation survives the twin evils of religious and Ethnic wars nor survived multiple civil war. This is not the democracy that our heroes envisioned.

ARISE ‘O COMPATRIOTS

Richard Odusanya is a Social Reform Crusader and the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI