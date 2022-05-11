Delta vows to eliminate malaria

The Delta State Government has reiterated its commitment to the elimination of the scourge of malaria in the State through the Commissioner for Health. Dr. Mordi Ononye made this known yesterday in his office in Asaba when he received the Country Representative Catholic Relief Services a Malaria Elimination Partner.

Dr Ononye said that the Delta State Government has been tackling the menace of Malaria headlong by investing largely on malaria commodities such as Artenisinin Combination Therapy (ACTs), Sulphadoxine Pyramethemin (SP), Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDTs) kits and Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs).

He said that efforts highlighted at malaria prevention have been yielding results especially through the use of insecticidal treated mosquito nets as survey conducted after the 2019 Net replacement campaign revealed a significant drop in Malaria cases.

The Honourable Commissioner added that the 2022 Insecticidal Treated Nets replacement exercise will help achieve universal coverage with about 3.7m nets that would be made available during the campaign.

While promising the continuous support of the state government towards successful Net campaign, Dr. Ononye called for active participation from Deltans by receiving and proper use of the net which no doubt will help prevent malaria in households and the State at large.

Earlier, the Country Representative of Catholic Relief Services Mr. Paul Townsend and Deputy Chief of Party Global Fund Malaria Dr. Diwe Ekweremadu in their separate remarks commended the state government and Management Staff of the Delta State Primary Health Care development Agency for the commitment towards control and elimination of Malaria.

They said they were in the honourable commissioner’s office to intimate him of the Timelines of the Insecticide treated net exercise as well as seek his support for security of the personnel, net and the flag off of the campaign by His Excellency the Governor.

