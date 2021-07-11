Delta Variant Case Confirmation In Nigeria, No Cause For Alarm- ASPHCDA Boss

92 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | July 11, 2021
Awka – Nigerian citizens and residents have been asked not to panic over the recent confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 Delta variant by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.
The Executive Secretary, Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, ASPHCDA, Dr Chioma Ezenyimulu disclosed this in a chat with TNC correspondent on Sunday, in Awka.
The Delta variant is the latest variant of the coronavirus that originated late last year in India, after the Alpha and Bita variants.
NCDC had on Thursday, confirmed the first case of the highly infectious Delta variant brought in by a traveler into Nigeria.
But according to Ezenyimulu, the people need not panic as strict adherence to the personal preventive measures such as constant washing of hands, physical distancing, use of face masks and hand sanitizers, among others, can keep one safe from the virus.
She observed that for some reasons, the virus has not ravaged Nigeria as it had ravaged some other countries, but said that is not enough reason to relax and ignore the non-pharmaceutical measures of preventing the virus.
“For some reasons, it could be climate or how we have been practicing our preventive measure, we have not seen the kind of havoc wrecked by this virus in some developed countries in our Nigeria. This is not enough reason for us to rest on our oars because the virus is very much around. While I want to assure the people that there is no cause for alarm following the confirmation of the Delta variant, I wish to appeal to them to wash their hands regularly, use face masks and hand sanitizers, observe physical distancing and other necessary safety protocols,” she advised.
The ASPHCDA boss also assured that the COVID vaccination can protect effectively from coronavirus and has no adverse effects as is being peddled on social media.
She revealed that Anambra State will commence the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination next month, August, 2021.
According to Ezenyimulu, the state is presently taking a break, having concluded the first phase of the vaccination exercise, during which over 60,000 persons were vaccinated in the state.
“As we speak, we have concluded the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination in Anambra state. Recall that in March, 2021, Anambra received 78,810 doses and I am happy to announce that we don’t even have a single dose left in the state. We have given over 60,000 Anambra residents COVID-19 vaccines and this will boost the people’s immunity especially as the delta variant is here with us. We are going to start the second phase in August,” Ezenyimulu revealed.
The medical expert said the state is making preparation to receive the vaccines for the second phase from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, saying there is even now, a greater need for the people to come out and take the vaccines in the second phase, especially with the confirmation of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
