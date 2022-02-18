Delta to hold music, comedy and fashion expo in April

Nollywood celebrities, Top Comedians and notable music artists are set to storm the maiden edition of the Delta music, comedy and fashion expo tagged Akwa Ocha.

This development was conveyed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success.

He said the event is part of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s smart agenda to harness the abundance of human capital deposit in the State, that promises prosperity for all Deltans.

The first edition of event, scheduled to hold on 15th April at the Dome Event Centre Asaba, Delta State will be hosted by Derenle Edun.

Speaking recently at a press briefing in Asaba, Mr Ediri Obada, CEO 2things Promotions and organising partners of the Delta Music Comedy and Fashion Expo, stated that the maiden edition is in celebration of the traditional attire of the people of Delta North, the Ibo speaking part of the State, considering the deliberate effort and success of this administration in making it a world-class fashion hub.

He noted that the event will also celebrate the achievements of government’s investment in the movie and music industry, while showcasing these talents in a world class event which will attract national and international audiences.

Obada added that Delta State has always been in the forefront of the entertainment industry in Nigeria, producing international exports in every genre of the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

“Fashion brands who wish to showcase on the Runway and book a stand, are welcome and can reach out to the organisers via their social media handles.”

Apart from celebrities and music artists, his Excellency Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa will also be in attendance, as the Special guest of honour alongside other top government functionaries, heads of brands and industries.

The show which will have exhibitions of talents in comedy, music and fashion is open for partnership of mutual benefits in achieving the events objectives.

No doubt, the entertainment and fashion industry in Delta state is set to witness a world class show to climax government’s and private investments in these sectors, Ossai said.

Some of the artists, billed to perform at the event are: I go Dye, Harrysong, Destalker, Frank D Don, Comic Czar, Baba D, Dave Ogbeni, Rex, Anita Odiakose and many more.