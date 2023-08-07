Delta taking steps to boost manpower needs in hospitals – Oborevwori 

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday, said his administration was taking steps to boost manpower needs in the Baptist Government Hospital, Eku in Ethiope East Local Government Area and other hospitals in the State.

Governor Oborevwori spoke at the thanksgiving service in honour of Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Arthur Akpowowo, at First Baptist Church, Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the State.

The Governor, who was responding to a request to revamp the Eku Baptist Government Hospital, said the State Government would engage consultants in accordance with its needs.

He described the celebrant, Arthur Akpowowo, as a loyal and steadfast party man who remained committed to the party despite four failed attempts to represent his people.

After hearing the message titled ‘Your set time has come,’ which aligns with the purpose of our gathering, I felt deeply moved. Although my initial plan was to discuss humility and focus, this message has taken precedence and deserves our immediate attention,” he expressed.

“We are here because of Arthur Akpowowo who came to thank God for making him not just a member of the State House of Assembly but for also emerging as Deputy Speaker.

“This is the first time a first timer is emerging as the Deputy Speaker and so this thanksgiving is very important because indeed your set time has come, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo”.

He advised the lawmaker to remain humble and loyal to his people, assuring that the best was yet to come for him politically.

“Let me urge you to continue to remain humble and loyal to your Speaker and members.

“Don’t be carried away by power, don’t assume that becoming Deputy Speaker means you are now a leader.

This victory is sweet because at your time, PDP was able to reclaim Ethiope East after 20 years of trying.

“So once again, I congratulate you for your victory and wish you greater success in your future endeavours,” the Governor said.

In his remark, Hon. Akpowowo expressed appreciation to Governor Oborevwori and the party leadership for finding him worthy to serve as the Deputy Speaker as a first timer.

He pledged his unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the Speaker and members of the House and urged his constituents, particularly the Eku community, to continue supporting the PDP for more dividends of democracy.

Earlier in his sermon titled; “my set time has come”, Revd. Akpotor Eboh said when one’s time come, God will disappoint his enemies.

“When your set time comes, God will shame all your enemies. God will arise for your sake, God will shame your enemies and make them bow down to you and favour you,” the cleric said.

The thanksgiving service was attended by the State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme and his wife, Catherine; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor and his wife, Timiebi; Member Burutu Federal Constituency, Hon. Julius Pondi; State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olorogun Kingsley Esiso; and members of the State House of Assembly.

Also in attendance were Chief Ighoyota Amori; Professor Sam Oyovbaire; Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prince Johnson Erijo; Senior Political Adviser to the Governor, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo; and Senior Policy Adviser to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, amongst others.