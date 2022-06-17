Friday, June 17, 2022
Delta Speaker Congratulates Okowa As He Emerges Running Mate To Atiku

Delta Speaker Congratulates Okowa As He Emerges Running Mate To Atiku

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated the State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa on his emergence as the running mate to the PDP Presidential flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar on Thursday, June 16th, 2022, picked Governor Okowa of Delta State as his running mate in the 2023 general elections.

In a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, the Speaker who is also the PDP Governorship Candidate in Delta said he was excited about the choice Alhaji Abubakar made on his running mate, describing it as a welcome development.

Rt Hon Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria described Governor Okowa as a core party loyalist, political strategist and a consummate politician with deep interest in the unity and development of the country.

According to the Statement; “I wish to congratulate our dynamic and visionary Governor, His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on his emergence as the running mate to the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. We are extremely happy about the choice of our hard working Governor as the running mate to our incoming President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar”.

“We are very sure of victory in the forthcoming general elections and we are going to embark on massive grassroot mobilization for the party and the Presidential Candidate and his running mate. The choice of Governor Okowa is indeed a round peg in a round hole. To God be all the glory”, the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate said.

