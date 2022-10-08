Delta State Government on Friday said the multi-billion naira contract for the construction of Ayakoromo bridge in Burutu Local Government Area of the state had been repudiated due to poor performance by the contractor.

Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Mr Noel Omodon, told newsmen in Asaba, that the decision on the contract was taken at the State Executive Council meeting presided by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to him, Exco approved the repudiation of the Ayakoromo bridge contract because the contractor was not able to carry on with the job as expected.

“The pace of work has become so slow and they are having their own internal challenges and because it is one of the very important projects we are desirous of completing, Exco approved the termination of the contract to enable us get a new contractor to complete the project as soon as possible,” he explained.

Omodon also disclosed that Exco approved the 2023 budget estimates for transmission to the House of Assembly for approval.

“The main purpose of today’s Exco meeting was to consider the 2023 budget estimates and we have approved it for onward transmission to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval”

The commissioner who was flanked by his counterparts in Rural and Riverine Roads, Chief Solomon Golley and Girl-Child Empowerment, Mrs Nkechi Chukwurah, said Exco also approved the construction of Kwekagbor Road opposite Summit Junction, Asaba; Mission Road, Akumazi in Ika North East; Idheze internal road; Olomoro-Enwhe Road and Yanga Market Oleh-Irri-Aviara Road all in Isoko South.

He said more projects were reviewed due to rising cost of diesel, granite, sharp stone, rods, bitumen, asphalt among other construction materials.

“Exco approved the review for Orere Bridge, Achala-Ibusa Road, NYSC Road Issele-Uku; and Trans Warri Road and bridges.

“We also approved contracts for the construction of College of Medicine Faculty at University of Delta Agbor; construction of Faculty of Management and Social Sciences in the three new universities among others,” he said.

He said Exco also gave approval for some projects to aid the successful hosting of the National Sports Festival billed for November 2022 in Asaba.