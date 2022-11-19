The Delta State Police Command says it has rescued a man who attempted to commit suicide in a hotel.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the Spokesman of the command, Bright Edafe in a tweet on his handle on Saturday.

Edafe, who did not reveal the name of the man, said the rescue followed a distress call received by the PCB line from a caller that his brother was about to commit suicide.

According to Edafe, the victim gave an address where his corpse will be, adding that upon receipt of the distress call, policemen swiftly went to the hotel where he locked himself.

The police image maker said the victim had already slit his wrist, noting that he was rescued and taken to the hospital.

“A distress caller called the PCB line and reported that his brother was about to commit suicide, the victim gave an address where his corpse will be, and our men swiftly went to the hotel where he locked himself. He had already slit his wrist. He was rescued and taken to d hospital,” Edafe said.

A distress caller called the PCB line and reported that his brother was about to commit suicide, the victim gave an address where his corpse will be, our men swiftly went to the hotel where he locked himself. He had already slit his wrist. He was rescued and taken to d hospital pic.twitter.com/txzDCJaBsg — DSP Bright Edafe PPRO DELTA STATE (@Brightgoldenboy) November 19, 2022

Responding to some comments on his tweet, the police spokesman further said, “Even at the hospital, when he regained consciousness, he ran into an office, grabbed scissors, and stabbed his own throat. I am not here to play.”

Even at the hospital, when he regained consciousness, he ran into an office, grabbed a scissors and stab his own throat. I am not here to play. — DSP Bright Edafe PPRO DELTA STATE (@Brightgoldenboy) November 19, 2022

Edafe did not also reveal why the victim wanted to commit suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said revealing such will jeopardise the investigation.