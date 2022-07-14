Delta State Commissioner of Police Mohammed Ari Ali on Thursday, said his men were not involved in the shooting that happened on Tuesday that led to the death of two persons in Ebromede area of warri in Delta State.

On Tuesday, an unidentified trigger-happy police officer attached to a VIP convoy, shot at two unsuspecting residents of the area for not giving way for the convoy.

It was gathered that the persons shot were in a Keke napep, which was not able to pave way for the VIP convoy to pass.

CP Ali, while briefing newsmen at the state police headquarters in Asaba, said the command does not know the VIP to whom the cop was attached.

He said it is sad that a police man in the 21st century could commit the dastardly act of shooting people in the tricycle, for the simple reason that they refused to clear for the convoy to pass.

“It is most unfortunate and quite sad and I describe it as an act of cruelty.

“While I am not holding brief for any police officer, I must tell you that no policeman under this command can go to the point of firing recklessly at innocent citizens, taking into account, the sanity I have established on ground.

“My command does not know anything about the incident,” he assured.

The CP said the command had directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area to evacuate the bodies of the deceased to a nearby mortuary, while efforts were being made to identify the families of the deceased.

He said investigations are on to identify the VIP and the police officer who committed the crime.

According to him, he will not allow innocent persons to be murdered while the perpetrators walk freely.

He called on eyewitnesses and members of the public to assist the command in unraveling the identities of the persons that perpetrated the crime, especially the VIP or the policemen.

Ali also spoke on the efforts of his command towards addressing the farmers-herders crises across parts of the state, saying it is a continuous effort until lasting peace is restored.