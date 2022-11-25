The Delta State Police Command has arrested five fake operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), whose antecedents led to the “END EFCC” PROTEST some time ago in the state.

The spokesman of the command, Bright Edafe disclosed this in a Twitter thread on his handle on Friday morning.

Edafe said the suspects, who were arrested on November 23, are Prince Allison ‘m’ age 29yrs, who claimed to be an EFCC contract staff in Port Harcourt, George Chisom Onyeweagu ‘m’ 29yrs resident in Owerri, Duke Okoro ‘m’ age 40years resident in Asaba Delta State, Joseph Osinachi ‘m’ age 23yrs, resident in Lagos State, Onyocha Stanley ‘m’ age 32yrs, resident in Owerri.

According to him, the suspects have admitted to having robbed different victims from various parts of the state.

The police spokesman’s tweet reads, “Six of their victims have also identified them. One of their victims stated that his house was stormed at night by the syndicate. They gained entrance into the compound by scaling the fence, breaking into his apartment, and forcefully abducting and taking him away in a white Toyota Hiace bus.

“They forcefully collected his phones from him, other valuables worth three million, seven hundred thousand naira (#3,700,000), made cash transfer of two million, five hundred thousand naira (#2,500,000) and told him that they will come for him again.

“Five other victims also reported to the command and made statements of how they were robbed of about fifteen million naira (#15,000,000).”

The police image maker said the manhunt for the other members of the gang is ongoing.