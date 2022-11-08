Two armed robbery suspects have been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for robbing a family at gunpoint.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Spokesman of the command, Bright Edafe.

Edafe said the arrest of the suspects followed the receipt of the information on the 5th of November by an indigene of Orerokpe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police spokesman, “On the 5/11/2022 at about 1215hrs, an indigene of Orerokpe (name withheld) reported that about 1140hrs, four (4) hoodlums armed with a gun attacked and dispossessed them of one (1) iPhone XR, one (1) iPhone 6s, one (1) Tecno spark 2, one (1) iPhone Max, Camon 19 and Uba Atm card at gunpoint.”

According to him, on receipt of the information, the DPO Orerokpe mobilised and led the patrol team to the scene.

8th November, 2022.

PRESS RELEASE ARREST OF SUSPECTED ARMED ROBBERS/RECOVERY OF ONE LOCALLY MADE GUN ARREST OF SUSPECTED ARMED ROBBER/RECOVERY OF STOLEN VEHICLE pic.twitter.com/4qxrP17Yzq — Delta State Police Command (@DeltaPoliceNG) November 8, 2022

The police image maker revealed that the suspects on sighting the police team, took to their heels but operatives succeeded in arresting one of them, 18-year-old Desmond Ejinyere, while others escaped into the bush.

“One locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun and two live cartridges were recovered. While combing the bush, another member of the gang one Joshua Emoefe ‘m’ 20yrs of Abraka Street Orerokpe was also arrested,” Edafe said.

“Manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.”