Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has described Delta as safe heaven for investors.

The governor disclosed this during a courtesy call by the Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN) led by the President Adetunji Adeyinka at Asaba, the Delta State capital

Okowa, represented by his chief of Staff Rt Hon Festus Agas said thousands of youths has embraced digital marketing as a result of the state job creation programs and it’s paramount to get others involved.

He said what EXMAN is doing in the digital world is commendable with their creativity, strategies and project executions.

“The Okowa’s led administration has invested in the digital world through the state job Creation programs that has reduced the rate of unemployment in the state.

“As at today, we have trained and equipped over 130,000 youths that has created jobs for others in our various local governments.

“This is because when we came into office, we understand that all our youths can’t be employed in government and the only way to create entrepreneurs is by engaging our youths through our job creation programmes.

“In the last seven years, we have created over one million jobs across the state.

“Our Youths have encouraged peace in their various communities.

“This is why we can confidently say Delta State is peaceful for investors.

“When you are looking for a peaceful place to invest in, then Delta is the safe heaven you are looking for.

“As lovers of education, we have invested in the Educational sector and just recently, we established three new universities namely Delta State University, Agbor; Denis Osadebe University, Asaba and the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.” he said.

The president of the Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN) Mr Adetunji Adeyinka while speaking, commended the Delta State Governor for the developmental strides recorded over the years.

He said since he came into Asaba for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to deliberate on the status quo in the marketing communications industry, he has enjoyed the peaceful environment together with his team .

“I am impressed with the kind of developments that I have seen since I came into asaba.

“Asaba is really safe for investors and their investments.

“We are in asaba for our yearly Annual General Meeting (AGM) to deliberate on the status quo in the marketing communications industry, share trends and insights on category best practices, discuss code of conduct, government policies and regulations and subsequently chart the course for the next calendar year”.

“EXMAN is the sectoral trade body for forward-looking experiential marketing communications agencies in Nigeria.

“With 45 member agencies, over 1000 permanent staffs, 100,000+ temporary staff, more that 100 local and multinational business partners, we exist to support, promote and defend the interests of our members, and by extension add our quota to the Nigerian economy.” he said .

Business friendly governor of the year award was presented to the governor during the courtesy visit by EXMAN.