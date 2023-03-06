The Delta State branch of the Peoples Democratic Party has accused the All Progressives Congress of Demonizing the party.

In a statement by Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, the PDP-led state government said the APC’s plot is targeted at Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“We have been inundated by series of mendacious propaganda and barefaced lies churned out on daily basis by the opposition All Progressives Congress APC in Delta State.

“Recall that we did informed the general public about the agenda of the APC and its Governorship Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s plots to engage in campaign of calumny and massive deployment of propaganda attacks on the Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa led administration even when the Governor is not in the ballot with him.

“As a government and as a political party, we have refrained from engaging in likewise manner because we believe that we are not just decent people but because we have enormous achievements in the state to campaign with.

“However, the Deputy President of the Senate and APC’s Guber candidate should be reminded that we are not unaware of his trial for fraud in the United States of America and how he desecrated the hallowed chambers of the Senate with the mace saga.

“We are not also uninformed of how he hijacked surveillance contracts meant for the people of the state especially the Urhobos and the Isoko people while paying them pittance.

“Because we are decent people, we need not emphasise the fact that the few things he brought into Delta are largely warehoused in his Orogun community, hence he is not just tribal but clannish.

“As a party in the state, we pride ourselves with the massive infrastructural development of the PDP administration over the years and we are running our campaigns based on Sheriff Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E Agenda which is structured to ensure smooth and progressive continuity in governance, anchored on Meaningful Development, Opportunity for all Deltans, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security in the state.

“On the alleged N850 billion loan or debt as alleged by the APC, we can only but describe it as a lie from the pit of hell and we challenge them to provide the names of the banks that lent us the money and when they were borrowed.

“The Asaba Airport concessioning remains one of the best decisions of the Okowa administration because the airport is doing better than what it was before the concession. The uninformed APC would have wanted us to run the airport with state funds with no expertise.

“In line with global best practices, experts in aviation field who are not in any way related to the Governor are running the airport and they also confirmed that they never met the Governor throughout the negotiations.

“We therefore urge Deltans to ignore the calculated attempts by the APC to demonise our party even as we remain ever committed to ensure that our Governorship Candidate, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and candidates of our party in the State House of Assembly emerge victorious in the March 11 Governorship and House of Assembly polls.”

