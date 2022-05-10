Delta: Okowa’s Aide Doles Out Empowerment Equipment to Ukuani Community

Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Youths Development, Buchi Omenogor, says has distributed empowerment equipment worth millions of naira to the people of Amai.

Sources in Asaba, the state capital, say it is in line with the job creation programme of the Okowa administration.

Presenting the equipment to the beneficiaries at Amai, in Ukuani Local Government Area he said that he decided to embark on the project to enable him create job and job opportunities for the people.

The idea, according to him, was also to support the state governor, who according to him, had created jobs that removed many youths from the streets, describing Okowa as a governor that had the interest of the youths and the entire state at heart.

While appealing to the beneficiaries to put the equipment to good use, he said that another reason for the empowerment was to enable the youths to be self-dependent and equally contribute to local, state and national development.

Omenogor said that youths were the bedrock of every nation, hence they should be mindful of the companies they keep, programs they involve themselves and actions they take, to enable them become better leaders of tomorrow.

He said that the major things that gave him joy was seeing youths that would be fruitful to their nation, calling on youths to anchor their lives on God and avoid short cuts to success, which according to him, lead to destruction.

Omenogor prayed to God to continue to strengthen Okowa, providing him more grace to enable him finish strong.

Some of the equipment presented to the beneficiaries include sewing machines, motorcycles, hair dryers, grinding machines and others’.

The beneficiaries which include Oji Destiny, Ikogwe Nkechi,Otunuya Abigail, Etiyemonu Ijeoma, Loke Queen, Ishiekwene Tracy, Nmor Lucky and others who spoke to newsmen shortly after receiving the equipments, thanked God for the provision.

They described Buchi Omenogor as a philanthropist that has borrowed a leaf from his father, Ambassador Dele Omenogor, the uncommon philanthropist, saying that Buchi is a replica of his father.

They assured the donor that the equipment would be put in good use, praying God to continue to protect, provide and preserve Honourable Buchi Omenogor and his entire family, to enable him continue with his good works.

It would be recalled that Buchi Omenogor equally distributed writing materials worth thousands of naira to schools in Ndokwa nation and the state in general, including Alegbor Primary School and Keystone International Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools, both in Effurun, where he attended, as soon as he was appointed as special assistant to the governor.

