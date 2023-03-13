Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has urged Peter Obi supporters in the state not to vote the candidate of the Labour Party.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai who is now an admirer of ‘Obidients’ after they dealt the Peoples Democratic Party a blow in the recent Presidential election, said they should not vote for candidates just because such candidates are in Labour Party.

Ossai urged Obidients to make informed voting decisions that are devoid of sentiments.

He wrote:

Dear Obidents.. Don’t vote Labour Party because you are Obidents.

You can vote someone that is not in Labour Party because Obidents are not Party people.

Obidents doesn’t belong to Labour Party but for the good of Nigerians.

To my own understanding, Obidents are angry people who wants a better Nigeria.

It’s annoying seeing some people supporting all Labour Party Candidates in our various states.

Being Obident doesn’t mean you should not vote for another party.

As a true Obident, you need to check Labour Party Candidates to know those electable, credible and those not reliable.

If you see a credible candidate in another party (Not APC), you should support and vote for that candidate because it’s not about the party but the personality.

For example, in Delta State we have a credible candidate in PDP Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori Contesting to be the Governor.

Since he is reliable, capable and electable than other Governorship Candidates, you should vote for him despite being Obident.

Remember, the Obidents momentum is for Peter Obi and not all candidates under Labour Party.

Not everyone with the ticket of Labour Party that you should support.

Don’t use vexation to vote incompetency.

