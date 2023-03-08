Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, expressed appreciation to civil servants in the state for their overwhelming support towards the success of his administration since it came on board in 2015.

Okowa gave the commendation at an interactive session with civil servants in the state in Asaba, and acknowledged that the successes recorded by his administration wouldn’t have been possible without the cooperation and input of the civil service.

He, therefore, appealed to them to sustain the support to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led-administration in the state by voting for the party in Saturday’s gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

The governor, who noted that civil servants played critical roles in oiling the wheels of governance in any society, disclosed that the financial status of the state was not healthy when he assumed duties as governor in 2015.

According to him, it took the grace of God and the cooperation of workers in the state as exhibited by labour leaders as well as the dogged commitment of my administration for the challenges to be frontally mitigated.

“In the last one year, I have been off and on Delta State. But one thing that makes me proud is that the government has continued to stay on course in the development of the state.

“I know that it wouldn’t have been possible without the loyalty of our civil servants and the great efforts that you put in in your various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). So, for that, I truly thank you.

“Whatever we have achieved in the course of governance in this last eight years could not have been possible without the great input of our civil servants and guidance they have given even to those who have been appointed to various offices as Commissioners or other capacities.

“I thank you for the great job done. I have been part of you for the greater part of my life even when I know that I am not a civil servant. But some how, I found myself working in the public service for a very long time.

“I know the important role those of us that are civil servants play in oiling the wheels of governance in the state, and that it is impossible for any of us to achieve anything without the input of civil servants.

“I tried as much as possible not to be distracted nor join issues with people but looking into the future to see what I could do to solve the problems that I met on ground.

“I also want to thank the labour unions for the support that I received when I came into the office in 2015. It was truly a very difficult time,” he added.

While saying that payment of workers salaries was a top priority to him, the governor reiterated his appeal to the workers to vote for the Speaker of House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as governor in the forthcoming election.

He stated that his administration tried its best in assisting local government councils to pay workers salaries even though the councils belonged to another tier of government.

He pointed out that 21 local government councils in the state wouldn’t have been able to pay their workers’ salaries if not for the intervention of the state government.

The governor deflated the allegation that his administration had borrowed N850 billion, clarifying that the state government had only discounted N91 billion from the N217 billion that the Federal Government was owing the state.

Okowa who was a vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the February 25 presidential election, added that the N91 billion that was discounted were tied to specific projects for the overall good of all Deltans.

On promotion arrears to workers, the governor called on the appropriate Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to do the needful to avoid backlog of arrears.

He explained that school fees in the state’s tertiary institutions was for the running of the school and not aimed at putting heavy burden on parents and caregivers.

During question and answer session, the governor appealed to anyone aggrieved with his policies and programmes to put the past behind and work for the greater good of the state.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Head of Service, Mr Reginald Bayoko, had lauded Governor Okowa for his workers- friendly disposition, adding that workers in the state were eternally grateful to him.

