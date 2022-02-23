Delta Govt To Reposition SACA For Effective Service Delivery

Delta State Government has reiterated its desire to reposition the State Agency for Control of AIDS (SACA) to enable it perform its duties efficiently and effectively.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, made this known when he played host to the South-South Zonal Coordinator of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), South South Zone, Dr. Uduak Daniel, who led officials of the agency on a courtesy visit to his office in Asaba.

Chief Ukah stated that the government of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is passionate about the state health sector, hence at the assumption of office in his first tenure, he made sure that a bill to set up the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme in the state was passed into law by the House of Assembly, so that Deltans can enjoy free health coverage.

He assured the South-South Zonal Coordinator of NACA that the state government would support SACA to ensure that HIV/AIDS prevalence rate in the state is reduced to the barest minimum even as he urged SACA officials to be alive to their duties as a lot depended on them to achieve this goal.

Earlier, Dr. Uduak Daniel said they were in the office of the SSG to inform him on the pre-exposure prophylaxis (Prep) Communication Strategy training organized by the South- South Zonal office of NACA coming up in Asaba from 23rd to 25th February, 2022.

She commended the state government for supporting SACA and called on the SSG’s office to intensify its monitoring of the agency to ensure that they meet set objectives.

Also speaking during the visit, the Chief of Party, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Rice Project, Abuja, Dr. Emmanuel Atuma, urged the state government to ensure that SACA is funded to enable it bridge the gap between the urban and rural areas in healthcare service delivery.